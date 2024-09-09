Herman “Cooter” Fields, 87, passed away on September 8, 2024. He proudly served in The United States Navy from 1954 until 1957. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and an Alee Shriner. He had a passion for golfing that started at an early age. He competed in many golfing tournaments at Evans Height’s and won the Super Senior Club Championship last year. He also enjoyed many fishing trips in Marathon, Florida as well as fishing locally in his own pond. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Lott Fields; son, Frankie Fields; parents, Frank W. and Bessie Lanier Fields; brothers, Joe T. “Gene” Fields, Reuben “Punch” Fields, and Foy “Bubba” (Ruth) Fields; sisters, Willene (Otis) Beasley; half-sisters, Thelma Jenkins, and Mary Collins. Surviving are his grandson, Frank (Amanda) Fields of Lake Mary, Fl.; sisters, Geneva F. Stephens, and Freida (Carter) Bulloch; sisters-in-law, Karen Fields, and Stella Fields; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral servic es will be heldWednesday, September 11, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Stephens, James Johnson, Wayne Beasley, Jay Stephens, Joey Fields, Dale Fields, Billy Fields, Rooks Bird and Reid Bird. Honorary pallbearers will be the Evans Heights Senior Blitz. Remembrances may be made to Evans Heights Golf Course, 415 Golf Course Drive, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 5195 Kennedy Bridge Road Register, Ga. 30452. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is n charge of arrangements.