Herman Thomas Jarriel, age 72, passed away Friday, March 7, 2025 at Candler Hospital in Savannah. He was born on October 4, 1952, in Claxton, to Herman Clyde and Julia Oliver Jarriel and had lived in Evans County for most of his life before moving to Reidsville in 2013. Herman graduated from Claxton High School in 1970, a moment that marked the beginning of a lifelong journey characterized by resilience and commitment. Throughout his career, Herman was employed at Claxton Manufacturing and worked at a sawmill, eventually finding his passion as a truck driver. His work ethic was unmatched, and he took pride in every job he undertook, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and friends alike. In addition to his professional life, Herman had a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He found joy in fishing, kayaking, and camping, spending countless hours in nature. Whether on the water or under the stars, Herman cherished these moments, creating lasting memories with friends and family. Herman attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene and was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Bennett Jarriel of Reidsville; his sister, Glenda (Danny) Cowart of Collins; brother-in-law, John A. (Mary) Bennett of Hudson, Fla.; sister-in-law, Eleanor Bennett of DeLand, Fla.; nephew, William (Angie) Turner; great- nephew, Zack Turner; and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be private. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Jarriel family.