High school seniors win $6,000 in 23rd annual Norman W. Fries Scholarship Competition

Three distinguished area high school graduates combined superior academic performance, community service and athletic achievement to earn this year’s annual Claxton Poultry Norman W. Fries Scholarships.

Taylor Langford of Pinewood Christian Academy, Luis Mario Torres-Rodriguez of Claxton High School, and Ramiro Arroyo of Tattnall County High School, each received the coveted college scholarships at their respective graduation ceremonies.

Now in its twenty-third consecutive year, the awards were established in 1998 by Claxton Poultry founder Norman W. Fries and continued by Doris Fries, chairman of the board, to recognize distinguished area high school students for superior academics, community involvement and demonstrated leadership. The grant program is intended to assist students eyeing careers in health, nutrition, agriculture or business.

