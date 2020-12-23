High voter turnout in Evans County exceeds 20% in first week of early voting

Despite the chilly weather last week, partnered with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Evans County voters turned out in high numbers during the first week of early voting.

“I am happy to see such a heavy turnout for the runoff,” said Darin McCoy, Elections Superintendent of Evans County. “We have already exceeded a 20 percent turnout during the first week of early voting.”

McCoy reports…

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor