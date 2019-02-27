Hilda Earl Eason Anderson, 78, passed away February 25 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. She was a member of Bellville United Methodist Church. Hilda worked at Pinewood Christian Academy in the cafeteria for many years and then opened the Anderson House Restaurant in Bellville and was always catering a wedding or other event. She was a member of the Dayspring Emmaus community, she enjoyed traveling and gospel music, reading her Bible and having her family for a meal. Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Fannie DeLoach Eason; a granddaughter, Michelle Anderson Daley; and siblings, Delwood, Harry, Henry, William, Edward and Joe Eason, Martha Odum, Frances Kitchens and Marian Gay. Surviving are her husband, Bernie Anderson of Bellville; three sons, David (June) Anderson and Brett (Nancy) Anderson, both of Claxton, and Keith (Kim) Anderson of Mendes; three daughters, Harriett Anderson, Bernice (Bobby) Anderson, and Nancy (Brad) McCooey, all of Bellville; two brothers, Robert Eason and Shine (Lawanna) Eason, all of Undine; sisters-in-law, Gloria Eason and Joyce Eason of Claxton; brother-in-law, Billy (Glenda) Anderson of Claxton; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 28, from 9-11 a.m., at the Tattnall Campground. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., at the Tattnall Campground Tabernacle. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Tattnall Campground, 306 Yarbrough Lane, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Bellville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Bellville, Ga. 30404; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.