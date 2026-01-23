Hilda Norris Sapp of Claxton, 72, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on January 21, 2026. Born on August 23, 1953, raised in Lamar, South Carolina, Hilda was known for her vivacious spirit and dedicated work ethic throughout her life. Hilda had a rewarding career as a Property Manager at Weaver Management, but she also held cherished memories of her time with GE Appliances, from which she retired after many years of service. Beyond her professional endeavors, she enjoyed the adventure of riding alongside her husband, Gary Sapp, as they transported auction cars, a shared passion that brought them closer together. In her leisure time, Hilda found joy in fishing, often spending tranquil hours by the water, enjoying the beauty of nature. Her love for the outdoors reflected her appreciation for life’s simple pleasures and provided her with happiness that she generously shared with others. Hilda is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Gary Sapp, and their loving family. She is the proud mother of William Craig Griggs and stepmother to Chris (Carrol) Sapp, Brent Sapp, Matthew (Michelle) Sapp, and Reid Sapp. Her heart swelled with love for her daughter, Crystal (Billy) Lukowski Floyd. Hilda’s nurturing spirit extended to her grandchildren, including Sydney Lukowski, Taylor Griggs, Wyatt, English, Eli Sapp, Joshua, Jeremy, Jarret, and Jesse Floyd, as well as her great-grandson, Ryder Sapp. Hilda will be deeply missed by her siblings – brothers, Harold (Pearl) Norris, Ronnie (Judy) Norris, and Bobby Norris; half-brothers, Charlie Norris Jr. and Robbie (Kristen) Norris; sister, Patsy (Eric) Rolfe and Diane (Sam) Altman; and half-sister, Debbie Atkinson. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and many cousins who will remember her warmth and kindness. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Norris and Frances Nichols Parnell, and her granddaughter, Catherine Gail Lukowski. As her family and friends come together to celebrate her life, they remember a woman who brought joy and love to all who knew her. Hilda’s legacy will live on in the hearts of her loved ones. Visitation will be held Friday, January 23, 1:00 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 23, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Lamar Cemetery, Lamar, South Carolina Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.