Hill selected to lead varsity Tiger Football

Greg Hill, a member of the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame, with 21 years of coaching experience and 19 years of teaching experience, was recently selected to lead the Claxton Tiger Football program and teach physical education at Claxton High School (CHS).

…As standout-quarterback, Hill helped lead the GSU Eagles to the 1999 NCAA 1-AA National Championship. During his years as a football player, he accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments…

…Hill said coming into a program at this time of the year is a challenge, one he will overcome. “My goal is to create an atmosphere within our program that radiates with faith, discipline, togetherness, toughness, respect, pride, hard work, and commitment,” said Hill.

To read the full article, including comments from Hill about his other goals and visions for the Tigers, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132

By Julie Braly, Editor