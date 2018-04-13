Hillside Apartments come down; Burger King due by Thanksgiving

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Another familiar piece of Claxton’s landscape has changed, with the demolition of a strip of apartments at the corner of N. Duval and W. James Streets, to make way for a Burger King fast food restaurant.

After rumors began circulating late last year that the site was being considered for a Burger King outlet, John Howard, Jr., vice president and general counsel for Premier Kings, confirmed that the Alabama company had acquired the property for a new restaurant.

