Historical Society asks BOC to spruce up courthouse for birthday celebration

Plans for a celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the Evans County Courthouse are in the works, according to representatives of the local Historical Society, but won’t be finalized until the centerpiece of the county’s history gets some TLC. Historical Society President Paul Eason and Darin McCoy, treasurer, identified a number of concerns the two observed during a recent visual inspection of the county courthouse. Addressing the Board of Commissioners (BOC) at their regular meeting last week, Eason asked the board for maintenance help and other types of support as the organization plans to stage a celebratory birthday event later this year.