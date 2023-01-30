Historical Society calls ‘Town Hall’ meeting, creation of Evans County History Museum on Thursday’s agenda

The Evans County Historical Society will host a ‘Town Hall’ meeting Thursday afternoon at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton, to provide information and receive public input concerning creation of the Evans County History Museum. A local history museum is planned for the two-story school building that once served as Evans County’s first high school, after the county was created in 1914.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.