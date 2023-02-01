Historical Society reviews plans for county museum

Members of the Evans County Historical Society have a lot on their plate. Plans for the creation of a county history museum, developing a local celebration for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Evans County Courthouse, and finding the funding for both are among the menu items. Historical Society President Paul Eason and officers hosted a ‘town hall’ meeting Thursday night at the Veterans Center, to present an overview of plans for the museum and provide an update on the restoration progress for the Joyce NeSmith Auditorium. Both projects are either planned or underway in the two- story former school building now known as the Jack and Muriel Strickland Arts & Cultural Center.

