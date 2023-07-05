HOGARC to discuss growth concerns with Daisy officials

The Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC) will be meeting with the City of Daisy during a special city council meeting on July 25 at 6 p.m., to discuss development concerns for the city. HOGARC will meet on July 18 with the city of Bellville to discuss similar concerns and directed the Daisy council to meet with the organization. The concerns are directly related to the Hyundai electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Bryan County.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.