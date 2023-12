For the convenience of local citizens, the Evans County Board of Commissioners voted to open a convenience site for “Christmas” trash, during a meeting held Monday, December 18. The site, located at 4192 Bill Hodges Rd. near the Hagan Industrial Park, will be open from Tuesday, December 26 to Thursday, December 28, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

