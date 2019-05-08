Home destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed the home located at 11744 Hwy. 129, on the evening of Sunday, May 5. David Geiger, who resided in the home, was not at home at the time of the fire.

According to Evans County Fire Chief Andy Sikes, the fire is still under investigation but appears to have started in the kitchen. The cause is undetermined at this time.

Sixteen county firefighters responded to the fire that was reported around 9:30 p.m. The blaze was under control in approximately 35 minutes. Firefighters worked the scene until midnight.