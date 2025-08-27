Homer Sapp, 83, passed away August 27, 2025 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was a native of Evans County and lived most of his life in Daisy. He was a member of Gospel Baptist Church and served as fire chief for Daisy fire Department and volunteered with the Claxton Fire Department for a number of years. Homer served on the city council of Daisy for several terms. He also worked as a lineman for Utilities, Inc. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Sapp; parents, James Wiley and Allie Mae Sapp;, and brother, James Sapp. Surviving are his wife, Gynette Sapp of Daisy, Ga.; son, Patrick (Melissa McDaniel) Sapp of Daisy, Ga.; daughter, Melissa (Job) Gutierrez of Daisy, Ga.; brothers, Brookie (Debbie) Sapp of Claxton, Ga., J.W. (Anna Dean) Sapp of Brunswick, Ga. and Johnny Sapp of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Ruby Joyner of Bulloch County; eight grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, August 29, 10:00 a.m. at Gospel Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 29, 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Baptist Church. Burial will be in DeLoach Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Gospel Baptist Church, 176 Gospel Baptist Temple Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoe St. Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.