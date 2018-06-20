Hospital tax credit now 100 percent

On July 1, the rural hospital tax credit will increase to 100 percent, resulting in no cost to donors who choose to direct their state tax dollars to Evans Memorial Hospital rather than pay them to the State of Georgia. Earlier this week, the Dept. of Revenue released proposed rules for the tax credit program which indicate that individuals who have donated their tax dollars to a rural hospital since January 2018 will retroactively receive a 100 percent tax credit.

“That’s the best benefit – showing support to your community. If you don’t want to send your taxes to Atlanta to distribute however they choose to distribute them … this is one way to keep it here,” said Lisa Ryles, director of business development at EMH. “This way it keeps it local; it keeps it in the economy here.”

Officially called the Qualified Rural Hospital Organization Expense Tax Credit, Governor Nathan Deal signed HB 769 on May 2, 2018, increasing the tax credit amount for donations to a qualifying facility from 90 percent to 100 percent.

By Sarah Gove

Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

