Hughes is City’s new Natural Gas Superintendent

Hired in late February to join the City of Claxton Natural Gas System as a project manager, Danny Hughes has accepted the job of Gas Superintendent. As manager, Hughes was in charge of supervising construction of new gas lines to serve the Hyundai manufacturing plant in Bryan County. In his role as Gas System Superintendent, Hughes will be responsible for supervising all department employees including the assistant director.

