Human remains found in Evans County

Shortly before lunch on Tuesday, Feb. 15, human remains were located in a wooded area just off Hwy. 280 in Evans County on the outskirts of Daisy.

According to representatives of the Evans County Sheriff Office (ECSO) the remains, which have been at the location for an undetermined amount of time, were found by a private citizen.

ECSO has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story and additional details will be reported as they are received.