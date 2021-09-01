Humane Society receives $5,000 donation

The Humane Society of Evans County (HSEC) has been given a $5,000 donation that will allow the organization to continue to offer Evans County residents 100% reimbursement for the low-cost spay and neuter of their pets.

HSEC leaders say this marks the second year the group was given a $5,000 donation by the estate of the late Dr. Nancy Shaw. Dr. Shaw, an Internal Medicine Specialist at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, was well known for her compassion for people and animals.

