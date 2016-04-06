Hurricane Michael leaves minimal damage

Evans County Emergency Management, local law enforcement, first responders, and other local agencies were well informed and prepared as Hurricane Michael roared ashore along the Gulf Coast last week.

The category 4 hurricane is reportedly the strongest to ever come ashore on the Florida Panhandle since record taking began in 1851.

As the hurricane moved through Evans County, residents count themselves blessed as very minimal property damage was reported in Evans.

By Julie Braly, Editor