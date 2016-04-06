Ida Frances Helmuth Anderson, 98, entered into eternal rest, peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 27, under the care of Bethany Hospice at The Griffin House in Claxton. She was born in Bulloch County in 1920, to the late John G. and Wilma DeLoach Helmuth, the second of six children. She was a 1937 graduate of Claxton High School. She was raised in Evans County and resided most of her life there. Mrs. Anderson was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing and working in her yard planting flowers. She also enjoyed her vegetable garden, where she spent countless hours canning and freezing fresh vegetables for her family. Ida Frances felt that her greatest accomplishment was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was devoted to and loved her family dearly. Mrs. Anderson was an active member of Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. She loved her brothers and sisters in Christ and enjoyed fellowshipping with them. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W. Hulon Anderson; and all five of her sibblings, Derene, Wallace, DeLoach and Sammy Helmuth and Lyndol Helmuth Anderson. Surviving are two sons, Winston H. (Ginny) Anderson of Pauline, S.C., and Victor (Joyce) Anderson of Claxton; two grandsons, Winston M. (Rhonda) Anderson of Campabello, S.C., and Ryan J. Anderson of Greenville, S.C.; one granddaughter, Fran Anderson (Don, Jr.) Taylor of Jacksonville, Fla.; a great-grandson, John Williams Anderson of Campabello, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Annette Driggers Helmuth of Sylvania and Hilda Anderson Sapp of Claxton; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, who were all very special to her. A special thanks to the staff at The Griffin House, especially Amber, Ruby and Dernease and Bethany Hospice. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Long officiating. Burial will be in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.