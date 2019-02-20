IDA leases property to new business

The Evans County Industrial Development Authority has entered into a lease with the option to buy contract with a new business, Todd Padgett Housing Center, Inc. It is proposed that the venture will be situated on a 20.26-acre lot next to the Hagan Post Office.

The Evans County Industrial Development Authority acquired the property in January 2012. Todd Padgett Housing Center will sell manufactured homes, carports, and outdoor buildings.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.