Our dear matriarch, Ida Mae McKinnon, sadly passed away on June 4, 2023, at the age of 92 at Twin View Rehabilitation & Health Center in Twin City, Ga. Ida was born April 16, 1931, in Claxton, Ga. to the late Rosa Sapp and Henry McKnight. She had a wonderful childhood with her only sister, Everlina Carey, who preceded her in death in 2005. She was educated in the Evans County School system and received a high school diploma in 1949. Ida loved the Lord and was a life-long member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton, Ga. where she actively served and ushered until her health prevented her from attending. She was a wonderful, loving mother to whom five children were born: Helen (Larry) Handsom of Twin City, Ga., Brenda (Bobby) Roberts of Claxton, Richard Sapp of College Park, Ga.,Robert (Patricia) Sapp and Harry Sapp, both of Claxton. In 1972, she was joined in matrimony to James Lee McKinnon who remained her loving partner until his passing in 2004. Ida’s grandchildren were the loves of her life and she loved each of them in a special way. She leaves to honor and cherish her memory 13 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and eight (one on the way) great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a cherished niece, Hilda (Tom) Boston of Augusta, Ga.; and nephew, Norman (Lola) Harper of Waco, Texas. She was a well-loved member of the community and leaves a host of friends and relatives to cherish her memory. Public viewing will be held Friday, June 9, 4-6 p.m., in the chapel of Harper’s Funeral Home. A homegoing service will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga., on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hagan Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Harper’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.