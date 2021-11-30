Ida Mae Sports, 93, passed away November 291. She was born in 1928 in Coffee County and lived in Claxton most of her life. Ida Mae loved gardening and playing canasta. She was a member of the Claxton First United Methodist Church and Service Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Wesleyan Fellowship Group and a dedicated “Kitchen Disciple,” making sure families received meals after funerals in the church social hall. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service and Horton’s Hut dress store before working at WCLA where she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sports, Sr. Surviving are her son, Donald Sports, Jr. (Monica) of Bonaire, Ga.; daughter, Sandra Toler (Bob Dellaposta) of Nashville, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Joseph A. Sports (Ronda) of Douglas, Ga.; sister-in-law, Anne Messmore of Dunwoody; grandson, Clint Toler and great-granddaughter, Bella Toler of Nashville, Tenn.; Monica’s daughters, Shelby (Nathan) and Vally (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Aubrey, Jaxson, and Palmer, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, at 10 a.m., at Claxton First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December, 2, at 11 a.m., at Claxton First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Douglas City Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of North Spring Senior Living. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.