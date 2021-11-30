GBI investigates infant death in Evans County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Tuesday afternoon it is investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy in Claxton, Georgia.

“On Monday, November 29, 2021, at around 1:00 p.m., Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards asked that agents in our Statesboro regional investigative office assist with this investigation,” said Nelly Miles, Director of Office of Public and Governmental Affairs. “The preliminary information indicates that at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive. Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died. A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.”

The investigation for this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the ‘See Something, Send Something’ mobile app.