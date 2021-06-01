Mrs. Cheryl Brown Mincey, a devoted wife and loving mother, was called home on May 31. Cheryl was born on July 2, 1964, in Claxton, to Sandy Brown, Jr. and Doris Brown (née Bacon). She received her education in Evans County Schools and her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University. She retired from the State of Georgia as a Business Manager. Cheryl was a compassionate wife, mother, and sister. Always a bright, shining star, Cheryl was Homecoming Queen and a friend to many. She enjoyed art, spending time with her family, cooking meals for family gatherings, traveling for family vacations, and watching movies. She was preceded in death by her children, Casey and Lacy Mincey. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 36 years, Eddie Mincey, Jr.; her daughter, Jessica; her son, Brandon; her dad, Sandy Brown, Jr.; mother, Doris Brown; seven brothers and sisters, Jerry, Marsha, Tony, Carlinda, Shirlene, Vicky and Chris; and many nieces and nephews. Cheryl always had a smile on her face and was willing to help others whenever she could. Her inner joy has helped many. She will be missed. There will be no public visitation. A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 3, at Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Williams, Jr. will preside. The family asks that no flowers be sent.