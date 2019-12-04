Inmate escapes from county jail-Recaptured within hours

Raul Rivera Zepeda, 27, of Claxton, was arrested by Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) on Thanksgiving Day and charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Two days later he escaped from the Evans County jail but was recaptured approximately four hours later.

According to Sheriff Randall Tippins, ECSO was contacted by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office on Weds., Nov. 27 regarding a stolen 4-wheeler. The following day…..

By Julie Braly, Editor