Innovative Entrepreneurship program now available to Claxton High students

Evans Regional College and Career Academy (ERCCA) at Claxton High School (CHS) is now one of just six counties participating in FLEX, an innovative entrepreneurship program open to 9th through 12th grade students.

“Our whole goal here at the College and Career Academy is to ensure that what we offer reflects workforce needs,” said Holly Durrence, ERCCAA Chief Executive Officer. “We still feel as though the business pathways, especially with our entrepreneurship and accounting program, are in line with today’s needs. However, we also want to continue offering students fresh opportunities.

“We heard about Foundation Leadership and Entrepreneur X-perience (FLEX), which has been in place in another county for a couple years,” said Durrence. “And teacher Lee Anne called that county to inquire about the program…

To read the full article in which Lane explains the process for students to participate in the innovative Evans County FLEX program, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132.

All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.