Ira Melton Rhoden, age 78, passed away Friday, August 5. He was born on July 19, 1944 to Smith Rhoden and Marjorie Glisson Rhoden and lived on Okinawa until he graduated from Kubasaki High School. He then returned to Georgia where he attended and graduated from Georgia Southern College. He worked for a time with Rotary Corporation in Glennville, Georgia. He later married Lorraine Warren. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Darien, Georgia. Melton was always a very positive, cheerful man who found joy in serving others. He never had a negative word to say about others and was always so thoughtful. He never missed an opportunity to send a birthday or Christmas card to his loved ones. Melton is survived by his sister, Ann Keath; his brother, Kenny (Sue) Rhoden; and sister, Goldie Rogers; niece, Christy (Kevin) McKoy and nephews, Clay (Kait) Keath and Hunter (Lorain) Keath; step-daughters, Carla Folker, Tara Manning, Lecia McReady and Kim DeLoach. He also has several great- nieces and nephews. Melton was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Warren; his parents, Smith and Marjorie Glisson Rhoden; as well as two sisters, Gail and Karen Rhoden; and step-daughter, Scarlett Humphries. A service for the celebration of the life of Ira Melton will be held on Saturday, August 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Darien, Georgia. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with the service following at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held afterwards at the Reidsville City Cemetery.