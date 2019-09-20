Ira Newton “Sonny” Ivey, 88, passed away peacefully at home September 18 with his family by his side. He was a native of Cordele, Ga. After high school, Sonny served two years in the Army as a peacekeeper in France during the Korean War. He returned to Cordele in 1953, to marry Carolyn Hunter. In 1963, he began a 25-year career in management with Belk Hudson in Thomasville, Ga., Brunswick, and Palatka, Fla. Upon his retirement in 1988, he and Carolyn returned to his family’s farm in Cordele where they embarked on a successful career in antique sales and restoration. Sonny also had a skill and passion for carpentry, designing and creating many unique and treasured pieces. Sonny was a beloved member of Antioch Baptist Church in Cordele, where he served as a deacon. In 2016, Sonny moved to Claxton to be closer to his children. He attended First United Methodist Church in Claxton and the George Durrence Sunday School class. He was passionate about sharing his faith and enjoyed fellowship with family and friends. Sonny was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Hunter Ivey. Survivors include his daughters, Mitzi Stevens of Brunswick, Ga. and Sherrie (Jerry) Phillips of Claxton; sister, Janet Lowery of Cordele, Ga.; grandchildren, Miranda Seals of Brunswick, Jessica Phillips of Claxton, Molly (Alex) McAfee of Sandersville, Ga.; great- grandchildren, Nicholas Seals of Brunswick, Ben Luke McAfee of Sandersville; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 – 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church of Claxton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church of Claxton. Remembrance: First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 546, Claxton, GA 30417, Antioch Baptist Church, 706 Antioch Rd., Cordele, GA 31015, Ogeechee Area Hospice, P. O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459, Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, GA 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements