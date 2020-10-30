Iva Anne Brannen passed away October 20 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Bulloch County, but resided in Evans County most of her life. She was a member of the Claxton First United Methodist Church where she played the piano since 1970. She was a pianist at the Tattnall Campground since 1964. She was a senior companion, a counselor at Miss Ella’s Camp and a Red Cross Volunteer. Iva Anne was a devoted mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and a friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Washington Brannen, Jr.; a sister, Lucille Beasley Godfrey; a brother, G.M. (Bo) Beasley; her parents, Gladys and Morgan Beasley; and her son, George Brannen. Surviving are sons, James Brannen of Claxton and Thomas Brannen (Charlotte) of Perry, Fla.; daughter, Elizabeth Lloyd of New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Karen McDonald of Perry, Ga.; grand-children, Lisa Moss (Randy), Park Brannen (Mary), Anna Lewis (Jason) and Lori Oliver; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, Claxton. Burial was Monday, October 26 in Andersonville at the Andersonville National Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Tattnall Campground, c/o David Yarbrough, 306 Yarbrough Ln., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.