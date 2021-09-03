J. C. Collins, 84, passed away September 2 at Camellia Health and Rehab. Mr. Collins was a native of Cobbtown. He loved Shellman Bluff and salt water fishing. Mr. Collins proudly served in The United States Air Force. He then worked for Savannah Morning News for 30 years before retiring. He drove a school bus for 10 years and enjoyed meeting his buddies at the Huddle House for breakfast. Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Vondell Collins; a brother, Jimmy Collins; a sister, Lavon Byrd; and a grandson, Chase Smith. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Mary Collins of Claxton; two daughters, Robyn (Glenn) Smith and Londa Collins, all of Claxton; two brothers, Howard (Rosalyn) Collins of Rincon and Frank (Diane) Collins of Florida; his grandson, Cody Smith of Statesboro; several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 8, at 10 a.m., grave side at Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances can be sent to Evans County Humane Society, P. O. Box 201, Daisy, Ga. 30423 or Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Cemetery, 1199 County Rd. 77, Cobbtown, Ga. 30420. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.