Jack H. Edwards, Jr., 74, of Valdosta, died on Friday, February 18 after a lengthy illness. Born in Vidalia to the late Jack Edwards, Sr. and Carolyn Burkhalter Edwards, he grew up in Claxton and graduated from Claxton High School. He went on to attend Middle Georgia College but went on to graduate from the Medical College of Georgia as a Medical Technologist and became a Clinical Chemist. Jack met the former Fran Callaway in 1965 and they were married in 1970. Jack soon moved to Valdosta to start work with Pineview General Hospital, which would become South Georgia Medical Center in 1971. Jack worked in the lab there from 1971 until 1983, when he joined the administrative team at SGMC. He earned his master’s degree from VSU in 1992 and was promoted to Chief Planning Officer at SGMC, and then retired in April of 2008. In his retirement, Jack realized a lifelong dream of receiving his Pilot’s license in the early 2010’s. Jack was a faithful member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Fran Edwards of Valdosta; two daughters, Jennifer McLoughlin (and Todd Royle) and Julie and Alan Wood of Roswell; four grandchildren, Isabel McLoughlin, Jackson McLoughlin, both of Valdosta, Emily Wood and Sarah Wood, both of Roswell. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Mike Fletcher of Valdosta; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Jan Edwards of Cumming, John B. and Anita Edwards of Claxton; a sister-in-law, Eve Willson of Woodstock; a brother-in-law, Ken and Judy Callaway of Hiram and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in- law, Dave and Eunice Callaway. The funeral for Mr. Edwards will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Rev. Jimmy Towson, Rev. Jamie Bone and Rev. Willie Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, P.O. Box 1727, Valdosta, Ga. 31603 or Emory University Hospital, at www.emoryhealthcare.org. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.