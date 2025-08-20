Jack Wood, 75, of Claxton, Georgia, was born on November 4, 1949, to Bill and Ellen Wood. He passed away peacefully on August 18, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia, surrounded by his loved ones after a long fighting battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Jack was a devoted husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who brought warmth, laughter, and love to everyone he met. He never met a stranger, always greeting everyone with a smile and a kind word. He shared 44 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Penny Wood. Jack was the proud father of Jeremy Wood (Angela) and Jamie Wood (Brandy), and the cherished step-father of Dexter Boyd. He was the beloved grandfather of Jayla Ryals, Mark Wood (Charity), Justin Wood, Makayla Wood (Austin), Dana Griner (Aaron), Dalton Wood (Cierra), Jacy Wood, and three great-grandchildren, along with one bonus granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister, Faye Hutcheson. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ellen Wood, and his siblings, Mildred Brewton, Bill Wood, and Hugh Wood. Jack dedicated much of his life to his work at Georgia Pacific, served honorably in the Airforce Guard, and held the position of lieutenant at the RYDC. Beyond his professional life, Jack was happiest when fishing, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs, and spending time with his family. His love, humor, and unwavering support will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him. A private service will be held for the family, and a celebration of Jack’s life will take place at a later date. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Wood family.