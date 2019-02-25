Jackie Lawson Pinckard, 74, passed away February 24 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. The Crisp County native has lived in Evans County for a number of years. Jack was a Member of The Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. He also served as a county commissioner for 16 years. He was a member and a Past Master of The Masonic Ezel Lodge # 335 and was a Shriner. He sold insurance for 50 odd years where his passion was talking with people and doing for others. loved fishing and was a collector of antique furniture but most of all loved spoiling his grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Lawson Pinckard and several loving family members. Surviving are two daughters, Brandie Kirkland and Betsy (Foy) Randall, both of Claxton; brothers, Mike Pinckard and Tom (Joy) Pinckard, both of Claxton; sister, Lucy (Robert) Staines of Fayettville; three grandchildren, Colby Kirkland, Percy Randall and Harper Randall; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 5 – 7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.