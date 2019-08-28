Jacqueline Patricia Madro, 57, passed away at home in Chino Valley Ariz., July 19 after a brief illness. She was born in Claxton and grew up in San Diego, Calif.. She was the granddaughter of the late Selma Trafficanti and Herman Everage and Carlos and Martha Jane Deloach. She is survived by her financé, James Trice of Chino Valley, Ariz.; her mother, Joyce (Everage) Abell of Prescott, Ariz.; brothers, Richard W. Utech of Prescott, Ariz., Joey Sapp of Athens, Ga.; aunts, Karon Anderson, Sharon (Robert) Sapp, Wanda Rowe, Jean Porte, all of Claxton, Jackie Brumbles of Surf City, S.C.; uncles, Joseph (Boots) Everage and Lonnie DeLoach of Claxton, Thomas Everage, of Prescott, Ariz., Ron (Anna) Everage of Carrollton, Texas; numerous cousins and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date.