Jacquelyn Benjamin Montgomery of Claxton peacefully passed away on Monday, Jan. 24. She was born September 15, 1950 to the late Rev. James Benjamin, Sr. and Juanita Benjamin, both of Claxton. She was a proud graduate of the Evans County Longhorns Class of 1968. Immediately following graduation, she moved to Atlanta where she held a job in the administration field. She returned to Claxton in 1991 to care for her ill father until his death. She gained the loved of so many kids as a substitute teacher in the Evans County School System. She was also employed by Claxton Poultry Farms. Since 2005, she was the mother of the church at Living Word Christian Center in Lyons, founded by Bishop C.J. Boggs who she loved like her own son. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny Lee Benjamin (Barbara Ann), Stevenson Benjamin (Brenda), Robert Emory Benjamin and Larry Benjamin. She leaves the following loved ones behind to treasure her life and love, her daughter, Tracey (Clarence) Wilson of Claxton; sons, Kevin (Montra) McCoy, Sr. of Athens, Erick (Deidre) Brown of Vidalia; three brothers, James Benjamin, Jr. (Marilyn) of Orlando, Fla., Deacon Barto Benjamin (Vera) of Hinesville, Ga. and Gregory Benjamin of Stockbridge, Ga.; three sisters, Catherine B. Grant of Saint Marys, Ga., Carol B. Parker (Hillard) of Hampton, Ga., Juanita C. Parker (Radford) of Albany, Ga.; three aunts, Luretha Tillman and Nita Bell Baker, both of Claxton and Thelma Jones of Dublin, Ga; grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 4-6 p.m., at Historic Mt. Pleasant Church. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Harpers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.