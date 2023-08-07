Jacquelyn Gay McGrady, 95, passed away August 1, 2023 at the Journey Home in Claxton, Georgia. She was a native of Savannah, Georgia and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Statesboro. She graduated from Candler Nursing School in 1948. Throughout her 39-year career, Jacquelyn achieved becoming the Director of Surgical Service at Candler Hospital, Director of Telfair Women’s Hospital and also taught at the Candler School of Nursing. She loved her family and will be dearly missed. She was a sinner saved by Grace. Ephesians 2:8 – 9 (KJV). She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph J. Blocker and Margaret Davis; husbands, Robert Earl Gay and Richard B. McGrady; and son, Robert Daniel “Danny” Gay. Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Quackenbush of Savannah, Ga.; son, Mike (Flossie) Gay of Claxton, Ga.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to express special thanks to the loving staff at The Journey Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 3, 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Eason Family Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Eason Family Cemetery, c/o Paul Eason, A.D. Eason Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or, St. Joesph’s Candler Hospital Foundation, 5356 Reynolds Street, Suit 400, Savannah, Ga. 30415 / sjchs.org. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.