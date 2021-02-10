Jail closure on the horizon for Evans County

Sheriff Mac Edwards is likely to soon close the Evans County jail and house inmates in the nearby Tattnall County jail. While no timeline has been set, Edwards said he plans to “act swiftly” on the issue.

The Evans County sheriff’s office and county jail, currently located at the courthouse, was renovated and expanded in 1983. Edwards said with a facility that age comes infrastructure issues and outdated security measures.

…I have explored all avenues concerning how best to handle the issue with the jail and related liabilities,” said Edwards. “Our taxpayers simply cannot afford to…

…The best solution, from a financial and liability standpoint, said Edwards, is to close the county jail and house county inmates in the Tattnall County (jail) facility. Edwards said the county already houses several inmates out of county, particularly…

…Housing inmates in the Tattnall County jail will not increase the current budget of the Evans County jail…

By Julie Braly, Editor