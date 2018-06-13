Jamall Bacon found guilty of assault

Sentencing set for today

Jamall Ibrahim Bacon, 31-year-old Savannah resident, was found guilty of aggravated assault by an Evans County jury last Thursday, June 7. Bacon will be sentenced today.

Sheriff Randall Tippins says the case concluded and was given to the jury around 6 p.m. The jury delivered a verdict by 7 p.m. Bacon was tried in Evans County Superior Court with Judge Jay Stewart presiding.

The case against Bacon stemmed from charges levied against him in April 2017 for shooting a Hagan woman in the leg and striking her in the head. She was treated at Evans Memorial Hospital for her injuries. The attack occurred on Hodges Street in Hagan.