James Alan Wadsworth, 75, passed away December 28 at his home. He was a native of Richmond Va. who served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and was a member of Ellabell Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Wadsworth; and step-son, Wayne Blackburn. Surviving are his wife, Clarice Tippins Wadsworth of Savannah, Ga.; daughters, Marion Ashlea Wadsworth and Margaret April Jeanine Wadsworth, both of Columbus, Ga.; brothers, Thomas Michael Wadsworth of Wagrem, N.C. and Robert Edward Wadsworth of Pinehurst, N.C.; sisters, Judy Ann Brittian of Charleston, S.C. and Betty Jean Thornton of Stoneville, N.C.; step-children, Samuel Barry Blackburn of Savannah, Ga. and Linda Marie White (Mike) of Terrell, Texas; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Monday, January 3, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 3, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Ellabell Church of Christ, 3458 Ga.-204, Ellabell, Ga. 31308 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.