James Albert Brough, 95, passed away November 17 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He served in The United States Navy in World War II aboard The USS Cusabo. He was a man of God and member of Embry Hills Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. James was the nicest and kindest Southern gentleman, and a friend to all he met. He so proudly married the love of his life, Mary Frances Creech and loved his adopted Creech family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor O. Brough and Beatrice Bibb Brough; wife, Mary Frances Creech Brough; and brother, Harold Brough. James is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Monday, November 29, at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home from 12 – 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 29 at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 176, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.