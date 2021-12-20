James Allen Williams, 78, passed away Saturday, December 18, in the comfort of his home with loved ones. He was born on July 19, 1943 in Statesboro, Ga. James was of the Baptist faith and was saved in August of 1952 at age nine. He was a member of the class of 1961 at Marvin Pittman and through the years he enjoyed his class reunions. After graduation, James enlisted in The National Guard and served for eight years. He served with the Statesboro Police Department being one of just a few Motorcycle Patrol. He was employed by Grinnell for many years and ended his career in security at Claxton Poultry in October when he became ill. James is preceded in death by his parents, Eual and Kathleen Williams, his grandsons, Drew Williams and Derrick Spivy. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Ida (Smith) Williams; sister, Sara (Walter) Lewis of Statesboro, Ga.; two sons, Chris (Shae) Williams and Scott Williams, all of Statesboro, Ga.; daughters, Jo Lynn (Brad) Anderson of North Little Rock, Ak.; daughters, Crystal Corbin and Terri (Robby) Bailey of Statesboro, Ga.; six grandchildren, Madison Williams, Elliot Anderson, Sonya Ramsey, Jules Lee, Courtney Bailey and Caitlynn Bailey; nieces and nephews, Cindy (Clark) Bowers and Tommy and Randy Lewis, all of Statesboro, Ga. The family wishes to thank the staff of Regency Southern Care Hospice for their loving care allowing James to pass in peace and comfort. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 22, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 325 S. Main Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.