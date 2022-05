James Alton ‘Jimmy’ Hobbs, 78, passed away May 11 in Claxton, Georgia. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. He retired from CSX in 2003 with 45 years of service. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Sue Holland Hobbs; son, Michael Hobbs; granddaughter, Emma Hobbs, all of Claxton. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.