James Andrew Hollaway, Jr., was born on April 6, 1947, in Collins, Ga., to the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Lillie Mae Hollaway. He departed this life on July 20, 2025. He was the eldest of three siblings. James was drafted into the military and fought in the Vietnam War. After returning to the states in 1968 he returned to Newark, N.J. with his family. In 1972 he married his wife of 53 years. He was the father of five children. James had a special relationship with everyone that knew him. He enjoyed everyone. After retiring in 2006, James spent the bulk of his time with family. When he was not needed to do the school drop offs and pickups, he would board a flight or get in a vehicle and head home to Georgia to meet up and love on the family there as well. When he returned home, he would supervise his good friend Marcos on home repairs for family and neighbors. While he could not physically do the work himself, he knew a lot and would share it with Marcos to help others. James loved us all! James was a faithful servant of God and extremely active in the church. He more recently was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church and formerly Greater Mt. Moriah in Newark. Due to his long-term battle with cancer, he was there physically less than he preferred, but he followed New Hope on Facebook most Sundays. James was an advocate for his community and he loved his neighbors dearly. He had many names depending on who he was talking to or who was calling him. While many called him James, there were two from Georgia that called him JamesAnder/Jamander. It’s unknown why those names were run together, but they stuck and he had a personality for them all. He leaves to mourn his passing, his devoted wife of 53 years, Joann Hollaway; five children, David Jackson, Andrew Hollaway (Inyota), Toya Hollaway, Alexander Hollaway and Tammy Hollaway; brother, Luvander Hollaway (Denise); sister, Melissa Hamilton; 12 grandchildren (one preceding him in death, Amanda Hollaway), Jermaine, Bridget, Corriel, Daviona, Kiana, Amber, James, Isaiah, Dylan, Saraia and Ezekiel; 11 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins that are more like siblings, and other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. in the chapel of Harpers Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Brewton Cemetery, 101 Brewton St., Collins, Ga., 11 a.m. Harpers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.