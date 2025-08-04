James Dale Alday, Sr., a beloved sheep farmer and retired truck driver, passed away on August 2, 2025, in Evans County, Georgia at the age of 65. Born on January 9, 1960, in Sarasota, Florida, Dale led a life marked by determination and a strong will, attributes that defined both his work ethic and personal relationships. After graduating from Sylacauga High School, Dale served his country honorably for four years in the U.S. Air Force. This experience not only shaped his character but also instilled in him a lifelong commitment to hard work and service. Dale was deeply passionate about fishing, often spending cherished moments on the water with his family. He took great pride in sharing his love for the outdoors with his loved ones, creating memories that will endure long after his passing. An avid golfer, Dale enjoyed the game as both a personal challenge and a means to connect with others. He is remembered fondly by his son, James Alday, Jr. of Claxton, Georgia; his daughter, Elizabeth (Joseph) Tippett of Brooklet, Georgia; and his significant other, Lorri Alday of Claxton, Georgia. Dale was a devoted grandfather to five grandchildren, T.J., Joseph, Bella, Dawson, and Kohen, who brought immense joy to his life. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Martha McCall Alday; his sister, Deborah Robinson; and his brother, Wayne Alday. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.