James Delmas Hendrix, 86, passed away December 10 at his home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice after a brief illness. He was a native of Evans County and blessed to raise his family on the same land on which he grew up. He was preceded in death by Peggy, his wife of 63 years; parents, Jim and Effie Hendrix; grandson, Clay Sapp; six brothers and two sisters and Clif Willis. Surviving are his daughters, Pam (Ray) Todd and Penny (Randy) Kennedy; son, Steve Hendrix, all of Claxton; brother, Jim (Jan) Hendrix, Jr. of Townsend; five grandchildren, Amy (Richard) May, Matt (Angela) Todd, Michele (John) Biggers, David (Chelsey) Kennedy and Dustin Kennedy: five great-grandchildren, Trey May (Jenny Brooke), Morgan Todd, Walker Todd, Payton Biggers and Braylee Kennedy; and a special little guy, John William; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 13, from 12:30 – 3 p.m. at Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church. Family will receive visitors outside of the church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 13, at 3 p.m. at Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with service at graveside. Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Remembrances may be made to Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.