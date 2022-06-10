James Edward (Ed) Hendrix, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9 at Serenity Place in Dublin, Georgia. He was born in Claxton, to Hubert and Thelma Hendrix on August 18, 1938. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Edward was an avid golfer and in his high school years was an enthusiastic baseball player. He got a full scholarship offer from Georgia College but chose to go to work in the wholesale business at Davis Supply in Savannah, Georgia. His biggest accomplishment is when he went to work for Baker Brothers,where he had a long career as a salesman for 46 years. Anyone in the HVAC field would say Edward was one of the best salesman in the state of Georgia. He received many “Salesman of the year” awards throughout his career and was honored in his retirement with the renaming of the top salesman award to the “Ed Hendrix Salesman of the year” award. Edward was a family man, that loved unconditionally. He never met a stranger and always had time to tell a story or one of his many jokes. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Ona Merle Hendrix; son, Brian Hendrix; brother, Lemar Hendrix Surviving are his sons, Barry (Tina) and Randy (Debbie) Hendrix; grandsons, Blake, Jason and Jamie Hendrix; nieces, Donna (Derwood) Tootle, Connie Robertson, Cheryl (Al) Hodges and Toni (John) Craft; sister-in-law, Melba Jo Hendrix; brother-in-law, Bobby Riner; several great- nieces and one great-nephew. We would like to thank the nurses at Serenity Place for making Edward’s transition so peaceful. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Canoochee Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Serenity Place, 504 Parker Dairy Rd. Dublin, Ga. 31021 or Canoochee Church Cemetery fund, c/o Danny Sapp, 573 Rufus Sapp Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.