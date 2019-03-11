Mr. James Edwin “Eddie” Jones, 87, died Saturday, March 9 at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. He was born in Evans County, Ga. but had resided in Waycross most of his life. He worked in sales most of his career and was a member of Deenwood Baptist Church. He also served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Jones was a son of the late Samuel Gordon “Sam” Jones and Inez Bruner Jones. He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Jones. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jones of Waycross; three children, Jamie Jones Bennett (Keith) of Mershon, Michael Jones of Waycross, and Stephen Jones (Laurie) of Statesboro; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 10 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was held at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Evans County. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.