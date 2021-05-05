James F. Rogers Farm named Tattnall County Conservationist of the Year

The Ogeechee River Conservation District presented the 2020 Tattnall County Conservationist of the Year award to the James F. Rogers Farm.

Bernard Purvis and Kim Lynn, Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Supervisors from Tattnall County, presented the award to Steve Rogers and his father, Jimmy Rogers, at the James F. Rogers Farm on April 9, 2021.

The James F. Rogers Farm, located off Campground Road, is a certified Centennial Family Farm that is – and has always been – operated as a family farm.

